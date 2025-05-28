Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jainex Aamcol reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jainex Aamcol reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.10% to Rs 5.93 crore

Net loss of Jainex Aamcol reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.10% to Rs 5.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.62% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.61% to Rs 23.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.936.12 -3 23.7920.94 14 OPM %1.5211.44 -5.728.60 - PBDT0.060.63 -90 1.071.40 -24 PBT-0.110.45 PL 0.430.75 -43 NP-0.070.31 PL 0.340.52 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CLIO Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jindal Leasefin reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Zenith Health Care reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vinyoflex standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit rises 13.91% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story