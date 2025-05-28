Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CLIO Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

CLIO Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.09 crore

Net loss of CLIO Infotech reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.09 0 0.150.15 0 OPM %-33.33-122.22 --46.67-100.00 - PBDT0.010.16 -94 0.080.02 300 PBT0.010.16 -94 0.080.02 300 NP-0.010.27 PL 0.060.02 200

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

