Artefact Projects standalone net profit rises 1254.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 78.93% to Rs 12.74 crore

Net profit of Artefact Projects rose 1254.55% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 78.93% to Rs 12.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.07% to Rs 7.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.33% to Rs 30.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

12.747.1230.0524.1718.05-3.7921.9611.923.040.448.815.592.930.358.395.202.980.227.435.23

