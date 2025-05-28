Artefact Projects standalone net profit rises 1254.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 78.93% to Rs 12.74 croreNet profit of Artefact Projects rose 1254.55% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 78.93% to Rs 12.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.07% to Rs 7.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.33% to Rs 30.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
