Galaxy Agrico Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Galaxy Agrico Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 25.38% to Rs 0.97 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Agrico Exports reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.38% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.971.30 -25 OPM %12.37-8.46 -PBDT0.17-0.03 LP PBT0.07-0.16 LP NP0.05-0.15 LP

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

