Wardwizard Innovations &amp; Mobility consolidated net profit rises 47.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 35.75% to Rs 51.41 crore

Net profit of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility rose 47.44% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.75% to Rs 51.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales51.4137.87 36 OPM %14.5111.91 -PBDT4.613.71 24 PBT3.122.17 44 NP2.301.56 47

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

