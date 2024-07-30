Sales rise 35.75% to Rs 51.41 croreNet profit of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility rose 47.44% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.75% to Rs 51.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales51.4137.87 36 OPM %14.5111.91 -PBDT4.613.71 24 PBT3.122.17 44 NP2.301.56 47
