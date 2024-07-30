Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 32.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.01% to Rs 1485.76 croreNet profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose 32.99% to Rs 363.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 273.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 1485.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1314.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1485.761314.73 13 OPM %34.2131.80 -PBDT530.76432.02 23 PBT489.25388.26 26 NP363.98273.68 33
