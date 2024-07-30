Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 32.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.01% to Rs 1485.76 crore

Net profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose 32.99% to Rs 363.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 273.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 1485.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1314.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1485.761314.7334.2131.80530.76432.02489.25388.26363.98273.68

