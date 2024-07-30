Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 32.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit rises 32.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.01% to Rs 1485.76 crore

Net profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose 32.99% to Rs 363.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 273.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 1485.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1314.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1485.761314.73 13 OPM %34.2131.80 -PBDT530.76432.02 23 PBT489.25388.26 26 NP363.98273.68 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals tepid start for Sensex, Nifty; Hang Seng, Kospi down 1% each

Maruti Suzuki Q1 Preview: Profit may jump up to 37% YoY, revenue around 9%

Olympics 2024: 17-yr-old Canadian Summer McIntosh wins gold in 400-meter IM

LIVE news updates: 10 killed, hundreds feared trapped in Wayanad landslides, rescue ops underway

US-Philippines boost ties amid concerns over China's aggressive stance

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story