Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SW Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

SW Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of SW Investments reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.01 400 OPM %60.00-200.00 -PBDT0.040 0 PBT0.040 0 NP0.030 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant's knee injury raises concerns - here's the Latest

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 3: India need quick wickets today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals lower start for Sensex, Nifty; Asia markets climb

Chinese GDP gets little cheer, while dollar rises for straight third week

India-Canada row: MEA on Bishnoi gang charge; US stings New Delhi. Updates

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story