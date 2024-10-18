SW Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 400.00% to Rs 0.05 croreNet profit of SW Investments reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.050.01 400 OPM %60.00-200.00 -PBDT0.040 0 PBT0.040 0 NP0.030 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News