Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 3.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.41% to Rs 38.97 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Bearings rose 3.73% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.41% to Rs 38.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.12% to Rs 18.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.11% to Rs 127.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 118.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

38.9743.02127.12118.6819.1720.3916.4317.668.978.9527.2223.388.418.4925.4221.646.125.9018.8415.95

