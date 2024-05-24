TV Vision reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.62% to Rs 14.32 crore

Net Loss of TV Vision reported to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.62% to Rs 14.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 23.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.11% to Rs 58.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

