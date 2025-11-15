Galaxy Cloud Kitchens standalone net profit declines 99.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 85.02% to Rs 10.62 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Cloud Kitchens declined 99.56% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 85.02% to Rs 10.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10.625.7410.0851.740.582.470.252.380.012.26

