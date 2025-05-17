Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rotographics (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Rotographics (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.81 crore

Net profit of Rotographics (India) reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 113.16% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.810 0 0.810.38 113 OPM %27.160 -16.05-31.58 - PBDT0.28-0.04 LP 0.23-0.07 LP PBT0.28-0.04 LP 0.23-0.07 LP NP0.17-0.03 LP 0.11-0.06 LP

First Published: May 17 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

