Galaxy Surfactants soars on deal for providing EPC services to global client

Galaxy Surfactants (GSL) jumped 6.60% to Rs 2393.20 after the company announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with one of its Global customers for providing EPC services.

The EPC services, which would be provided through GSLs group companies, would comprise of process design and knowhow, procurement, engineering and construction, commissioning of their performance surfactants and specialty ingredients plant at an overseas location.

The company is also in advanced stage of discussions to enhance this collaboration post commissioning of the plant.

"This strategic initiative is in alignment with our Growth Vision to expand geographical footprint into our focused markets," Galaxy Surfactants said in a statement.

Galaxy Surfactants is leading manufacturers of performance surfactants and specialty care products with more than 210 product grades. These products are used in consumer-centric home and personal care products like hair care, oral care, skin care, cosmetics, soap, shampoo, lotion, detergent, cleaning products etc.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 9.47% to Rs 64.61 crore despite a 10.76% increase in sales to Rs 1,041.69 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

