Mukka Proteins gains on bagging purchase orders worth Rs 44 cr

Mukka Proteins rallied 5.53% to Rs 34.92 after the company received purchase orders worth Rs 44.28 crore from three separate entities for the supply of fish meal and oil.

The first order, valued at Rs 31.77 crore, is from Avanti Feeds for the supply of fish meal and oil, and it is to be executed immediately.

In another order, the company has received an order from Mukka Proteins Vietnam, aggregating to $1,000,000 (equivalent to Rs 8.7 crore), which is to be executed immediately.

The company also received a purchase order valued at $220,000 (equivalent to Rs 1.91 crore) from Padma Feed & Chicks for the supply of fish meal, which is to be executed immediately.

The total order book of the company stands at approximately Rs 200 crore as of date.

Mukka Proteins manufactures fish protein products. The company produces and supplies fish meal, fish oil, and fish soluble paste, which are essential ingredients for the production of aqua feed (for fish and shrimp), poultry feed (for broilers and layers), and pet food (for dog and cat food).

The companys consolidated net profit surged 150.8% to Rs 26.26 crore, despite a 41% drop in net sales to Rs 296.20 crore in Q3 FY25 compared to Q3 FY24.

