Trident Lifeline jumps on collaboration with NIPER-A for Vorinostat, a rare cancer drug

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Trident Lifeline rose 5.82% to Rs 283.75 after the firm announced a strategic alliance with the National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Ahmedabad (NIPER-A), for the technology transfer of Vorinostat-a rare cancer treatment drug.

According to an exchange filing, the alliance focuses on transferring the technology for Vorinostat, a key medication used to treat Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL), a rare blood-originated skin cancer that is currently unavailable in India. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the treatment landscape for CTCL patients by providing access to domestically produced, high-quality Vorinostat.

In line with the Make in India initiative, the company plans to scale up production of Vorinostat and introduce it to the Indian market, leveraging NIPER Ahmedabad's expertise. The company also expressed its commitment to social responsibility, stating it would provide Vorinostat free of charge to economically disadvantaged patients.

The agreement also emphasizes the creation of affordable cancer treatment options for underserved communities.

NIPER Ahmedabad, established in 2007 under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India, is one of seven national institutions focused on promoting quality education and research in pharmaceutical sciences and management. It aims to produce industry-ready human resources for the pharmaceutical sector and conduct advanced research to create quality products.

This collaboration is part of Trident Lifeline's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, with the goal of making cancer treatment more accessible to economically challenged individuals in India.

Trident Lifeline is engaged in the business of marketing ethical pharmaceutical products in both domestic and international markets. It is also involved in the distribution of pharmaceutical products through a third-party distribution network. The company offers a wide range of pharmaceutical formulations and products manufactured under contract manufacturing on a loan license basis. It operates in India as well as in African, Latin American, and East Asian countries. Currently, it has a presence through registered products or products under registration in countries such as Bolivia, Cambodia, Cameroon, Chile, Ghana, Kenya, Myanmar, Nigeria, Peru, Sudan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Venezuela.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 158.3% to Rs 2.79 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1.08 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 66.9% to Rs 11.83 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

As of 06 March 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 326.29 crore on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

