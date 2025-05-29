Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit declines 10.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.84% to Rs 43.33 croreNet profit of Gandhi Special Tubes declined 10.55% to Rs 11.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.84% to Rs 43.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.56% to Rs 58.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.97% to Rs 172.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 170.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
