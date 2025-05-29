Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit declines 10.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit declines 10.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.84% to Rs 43.33 crore

Net profit of Gandhi Special Tubes declined 10.55% to Rs 11.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.84% to Rs 43.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.56% to Rs 58.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.97% to Rs 172.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 170.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales43.3339.45 10 172.54170.88 1 OPM %36.9740.03 -39.6437.52 - PBDT18.1518.56 -2 80.1076.41 5 PBT17.3117.78 -3 76.7573.34 5 NP11.9513.36 -11 58.6755.58 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

International Data Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Covance Softsol reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ravinder Heights reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bonlon Industries consolidated net profit declines 48.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Digicontent consolidated net profit rises 2.64% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story