Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Covance Softsol reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Covance Softsol reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 37.29% to Rs 24.19 crore

Net Loss of Covance Softsol reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.29% to Rs 24.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 869.60% to Rs 12.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 66.26% to Rs 101.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales24.1917.62 37 101.7061.17 66 OPM %3.4316.69 -11.761.52 - PBDT0.530.84 -37 16.902.66 535 PBT0.250.64 -61 16.442.42 579 NP-1.92-0.52 -269 12.121.25 870

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ravinder Heights reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bonlon Industries consolidated net profit declines 48.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Digicontent consolidated net profit rises 2.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sumit Woods consolidated net profit rises 10.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Airan reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.45 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story