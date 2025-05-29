Digicontent consolidated net profit rises 2.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.95% to Rs 114.52 croreNet profit of Digicontent rose 2.64% to Rs 6.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.95% to Rs 114.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 323.52% to Rs 24.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.82% to Rs 442.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 414.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
