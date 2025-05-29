Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bonlon Industries consolidated net profit declines 48.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Bonlon Industries consolidated net profit declines 48.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 23.13% to Rs 146.08 crore

Net profit of Bonlon Industries declined 48.78% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.13% to Rs 146.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 118.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.02% to Rs 2.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.41% to Rs 623.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 431.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales146.08118.64 23 623.10431.49 44 OPM %0.781.53 -1.091.42 - PBDT0.971.57 -38 5.194.89 6 PBT0.541.09 -50 3.583.11 15 NP0.420.82 -49 2.682.33 15

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

