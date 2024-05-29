Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 27.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.69% to Rs 39.45 croreNet profit of Gandhi Special Tubes rose 27.72% to Rs 13.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.69% to Rs 39.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.41% to Rs 55.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.04% to Rs 170.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
