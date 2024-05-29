Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 27.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 27.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.69% to Rs 39.45 crore

Net profit of Gandhi Special Tubes rose 27.72% to Rs 13.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.69% to Rs 39.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.41% to Rs 55.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.04% to Rs 170.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales39.4534.70 14 170.88167.47 2 OPM %40.0337.41 -37.5236.23 - PBDT18.5614.57 27 76.4166.00 16 PBT17.7813.79 29 73.3462.87 17 NP13.3610.46 28 55.5847.34 17

