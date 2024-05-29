Insecticides India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.74% to Rs 272.50 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India reported to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 29.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.74% to Rs 272.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 301.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.95% to Rs 102.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.16% to Rs 1966.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1801.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

272.50301.901966.391801.333.27-9.488.276.7711.37-32.67161.44109.933.77-39.32132.1983.837.76-29.30102.3763.21

