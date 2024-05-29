Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) consolidated net profit rises 25.52% in the March 2024 quarter

NBCC (India) consolidated net profit rises 25.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.86% to Rs 3936.98 crore

Net profit of NBCC (India) rose 25.52% to Rs 136.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.86% to Rs 3936.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2755.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.58% to Rs 401.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 266.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.76% to Rs 10328.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8770.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3936.982755.82 43 10328.388770.64 18 OPM %6.183.78 -4.973.88 - PBDT294.70157.33 87 747.42546.78 37 PBT293.28155.66 88 742.11541.57 37 NP136.08108.41 26 401.56266.67 51

