NBCC (India) consolidated net profit rises 25.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.86% to Rs 3936.98 crore

Net profit of NBCC (India) rose 25.52% to Rs 136.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.86% to Rs 3936.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2755.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.58% to Rs 401.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 266.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.76% to Rs 10328.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8770.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

