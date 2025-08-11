Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit rises 10.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.24% to Rs 95.62 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Benzoplast rose 10.35% to Rs 18.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.24% to Rs 95.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 87.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.95.6287.5330.4328.7332.1127.4926.2521.9918.1316.43

