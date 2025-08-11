Praj Industries consolidated net profit declines 93.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.43% to Rs 640.20 crore

Net profit of Praj Industries declined 93.66% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 84.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.43% to Rs 640.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 699.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.640.20699.144.9113.1634.8299.049.6178.885.3484.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News