Astral consolidated net profit declines 32.64% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Astral declined 32.64% to Rs 81.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 120.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.62% to Rs 1361.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1383.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1361.201383.6013.5815.50181.70218.70109.80163.1081.10120.40

