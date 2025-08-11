Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services rose 100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.240.1866.6733.330.160.060.160.060.120.06

