AWFIS Space Solutions consolidated net profit rises 257.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of AWFIS Space Solutions rose 257.71% to Rs 9.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.86% to Rs 334.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 257.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.334.70257.7437.8030.6798.9061.0910.382.799.982.79

