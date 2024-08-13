Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit rises 6.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.22% to Rs 87.53 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Benzoplast rose 6.07% to Rs 16.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 28.22% to Rs 87.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 121.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.87.53121.9428.7320.5627.4925.7321.9921.0216.4315.49

