South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 419.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.01% to Rs 29.43 croreNet profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 419.44% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.01% to Rs 29.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales29.4322.99 28 OPM %15.6615.01 -PBDT4.982.13 134 PBT2.550.46 454 NP1.870.36 419
Powered by Capital Market - Live News