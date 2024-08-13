Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 75.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 75.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 18.45% to Rs 257.15 crore

Net profit of Krystal Integrated Services rose 75.66% to Rs 15.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.45% to Rs 257.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 217.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales257.15217.09 18 OPM %6.326.61 -PBDT18.3012.59 45 PBT16.4810.87 52 NP15.308.71 76

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

