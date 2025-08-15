Ganesh Holdings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore

Ganesh Holdings reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 and during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.070.0400000000

