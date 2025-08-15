United Van Der Horst standalone net profit rises 1100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.47% to Rs 9.09 crore

Net profit of United Van Der Horst rose 1100.00% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 59.47% to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.9.095.7047.3026.323.880.883.190.262.040.17

