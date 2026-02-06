Associate Sponsors

Ganesh Housing consolidated net profit declines 66.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 2:17 PM IST
Sales decline 64.48% to Rs 91.30 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Housing declined 66.59% to Rs 53.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 160.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 64.48% to Rs 91.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 257.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales91.30257.01 -64 OPM %82.2582.09 -PBDT74.29217.16 -66 PBT72.63215.27 -66 NP53.74160.84 -67

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

