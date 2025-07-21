Control Print consolidated net profit declines 26.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.76% to Rs 111.29 crore

Net profit of Control Print declined 26.59% to Rs 8.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.76% to Rs 111.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 97.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.111.2997.8316.7020.9018.2720.1113.8615.828.5611.66

