Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit rises 142.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales rise 54.37% to Rs 276.78 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Housing Corporation rose 142.58% to Rs 112.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.37% to Rs 276.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 179.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 360.34% to Rs 460.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.72% to Rs 892.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 616.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales276.78179.30 54 892.01616.35 45 OPM %53.8656.39 -69.8640.85 - PBDT151.49103.17 47 626.33242.77 158 PBT149.47102.38 46 619.74240.05 158 NP112.8046.50 143 460.71100.08 360

First Published: May 14 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

