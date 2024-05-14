Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit rises 142.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.37% to Rs 276.78 croreNet profit of Ganesh Housing Corporation rose 142.58% to Rs 112.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.37% to Rs 276.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 179.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 360.34% to Rs 460.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 100.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.72% to Rs 892.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 616.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
