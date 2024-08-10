Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ganesha Ecosphere consolidated net profit rises 553.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 32.44% to Rs 336.55 crore

Net profit of Ganesha Ecosphere rose 553.62% to Rs 22.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.44% to Rs 336.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 254.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales336.55254.12 32 OPM %14.1710.03 -PBDT43.5917.05 156 PBT30.154.85 522 NP22.553.45 554

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

