Ganesha Ecosphere consolidated net profit rises 553.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.44% to Rs 336.55 crore

Net profit of Ganesha Ecosphere rose 553.62% to Rs 22.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 32.44% to Rs 336.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 254.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.336.55254.1214.1710.0343.5917.0530.154.8522.553.45

