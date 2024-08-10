Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales decline 8.65% to Rs 10.14 crore

Net Loss of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.65% to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.1411.10 -9 OPM %7.203.33 -PBDT0.27-0.20 LP PBT-0.17-0.62 73 NP-0.13-0.20 35

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

