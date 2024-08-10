Precision Wires India standalone net profit rises 34.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.19% to Rs 952.15 croreNet profit of Precision Wires India rose 34.32% to Rs 22.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.19% to Rs 952.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 798.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales952.15798.87 19 OPM %4.754.54 -PBDT34.3426.24 31 PBT29.8422.20 34 NP22.2316.55 34
