Balurghat Technologies standalone net profit declines 36.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.16% to Rs 16.91 croreNet profit of Balurghat Technologies declined 36.36% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.16% to Rs 16.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.9119.70 -14 OPM %4.915.94 -PBDT0.630.98 -36 PBT0.570.89 -36 NP0.420.66 -36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News