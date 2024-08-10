Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Balurghat Technologies standalone net profit declines 36.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 10 2024
Sales decline 14.16% to Rs 16.91 crore

Net profit of Balurghat Technologies declined 36.36% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.16% to Rs 16.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.9119.70 -14 OPM %4.915.94 -PBDT0.630.98 -36 PBT0.570.89 -36 NP0.420.66 -36

Aug 10 2024

