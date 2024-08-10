Super Crop Safe standalone net profit rises 583.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.56% to Rs 10.20 croreNet profit of Super Crop Safe rose 583.33% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 75.56% to Rs 10.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.205.81 76 OPM %17.6515.66 -PBDT1.380.32 331 PBT1.230.20 515 NP1.230.18 583
