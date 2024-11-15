Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ganges Securities consolidated net profit rises 8.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales rise 13.73% to Rs 15.16 crore

Net profit of Ganges Securities rose 8.25% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 15.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales15.1613.33 14 OPM %58.9166.32 -PBDT9.119.01 1 PBT8.928.80 1 NP7.226.67 8

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

