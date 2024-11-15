Ganges Securities consolidated net profit rises 8.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.73% to Rs 15.16 crore

Net profit of Ganges Securities rose 8.25% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 15.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.15.1613.3358.9166.329.119.018.928.807.226.67

