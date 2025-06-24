NITI Aayog emphasizes urgent need for robust data quality to fortify digital governance, cultivate public trust

Niti Aayog on Tuesday emphasised the urgent need for robust data quality to fortify digital governance, cultivate public trust, and ensure efficient service delivery. The government think-tank released the third edition of its quarterly insights series Future Front, titled 'India's Data Imperative: The Pivot Towards Quality'. The report critically examines the pervasive challenges posed by poor data quality and introduces practical, easy-to-use tools: a Data-Quality Scorecard to measure and track data quality attributes, and a Data-Quality Maturity Framework for self-assessment and roadmap development.

