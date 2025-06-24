Indices trade with minor gains; consumer durables shares rally for 3rd day

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in the mid- afternoon trade, tracking a sharp rally in Asian markets after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel. The easing of geopolitical tensions led to a pullback in global crude oil prices, providing further support to domestic equities.

The Nifty traded above the 25,050 mark. Consumer durables shares witnessed buying demand for the third consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 234.92 points or 0.29% to 82,134.77. The Nifty 50 index rose 92.85 points or 0.37% to 25,064.70.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.56% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.72%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,876 shares rose and 1,014 shares fell. A total of 151 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index rose 0.55% to 37,433.25. The index added 2.11% in the three consecutive trading sessions. PG Electroplast (up 4.04%), Kajaria Ceramics (up 3.22%), Voltas (up 1.4%), Blue Star (up 1.28%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (up 1.02%), Havells India (up 0.72%), Amber Enterprises India (up 0.5%), Century Plyboards (India) (up 0.44%), Bata India (up 0.33%) and Titan Company (up 0.32%) added.

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India (down 1.91%), V-Guard Industries (down 0.08%) declined. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.46% to 6.279 from the previous close of 6.308. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.0250 compared with its close of 86.7850 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement fell 2.05% to Rs 97,340. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.29% to 98.10. The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.25% to 4.330.