Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 13.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 13.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 33.58% to Rs 1009.72 crore

Net profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 13.71% to Rs 87.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 76.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.58% to Rs 1009.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 755.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1009.72755.90 34 OPM %5.576.09 -PBDT125.88112.07 12 PBT115.44101.94 13 NP87.1976.68 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

This Ashish Kacholia-owned stock zoomed 20% today on solid Q1 FY25 results

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 8: Sensex sheds 581 pts; Nifty ends at 24,117; RBI maintains repo rates

Meet 41-year-old Cuban wrestler, who won 5 Olympic Gold medals in Wrestling

25% GenZ up for new-age jobs, 43% ready to give up work-life balance: Study

New UPI feature to allow multiple users to use one account for transactions

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story