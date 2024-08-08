Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 13.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.58% to Rs 1009.72 crore

Net profit of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 13.71% to Rs 87.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 76.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.58% to Rs 1009.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 755.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1009.72755.905.576.09125.88112.07115.44101.9487.1976.68

