Astrazeneca Pharma India reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.79 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Aug 08 2024
Sales rise 31.15% to Rs 387.52 crore

Net loss of Astrazeneca Pharma India reported to Rs 11.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 53.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.15% to Rs 387.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 295.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales387.52295.47 31 OPM %9.8222.76 -PBDT46.3175.19 -38 PBT42.4071.40 -41 NP-11.7953.86 PL

Aug 08 2024

