Home / Markets / Capital Market News

Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit declines 34.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 26.88% to Rs 4073.80 crore

Net profit of Rail Vikas Nigam declined 34.70% to Rs 223.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 342.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.88% to Rs 4073.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5571.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4073.805571.57 -27 OPM %4.466.27 -PBDT308.50492.30 -37 PBT301.61486.80 -38 NP223.92342.90 -35

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

