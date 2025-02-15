Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garg Furnace standalone net profit rises 20.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Garg Furnace standalone net profit rises 20.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.72% to Rs 62.97 crore

Net profit of Garg Furnace rose 20.59% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.72% to Rs 62.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 65.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales62.9765.40 -4 OPM %3.493.15 -PBDT2.472.10 18 PBT2.051.70 21 NP2.051.70 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kimia Biosciences reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.57 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 14.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Real Eco-Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Aastamangalam Finance standalone net profit rises 95.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Rajasthan Gases reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.41 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story