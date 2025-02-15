Garg Furnace standalone net profit rises 20.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.72% to Rs 62.97 croreNet profit of Garg Furnace rose 20.59% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.72% to Rs 62.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 65.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales62.9765.40 -4 OPM %3.493.15 -PBDT2.472.10 18 PBT2.051.70 21 NP2.051.70 21
