Mohit Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 14.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.31% to Rs 44.60 crore

Net profit of Mohit Paper Mills rose 14.16% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.31% to Rs 44.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 48.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.44.6048.649.176.745.553.803.102.712.582.26

