Garment Mantra Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 133.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Sales rise 48.83% to Rs 40.69 crore

Net profit of Garment Mantra Lifestyle rose 133.33% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 48.83% to Rs 40.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales40.6927.34 49 OPM %5.555.52 -PBDT1.130.59 92 PBT0.950.40 138 NP0.700.30 133

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 10:23 AM IST

