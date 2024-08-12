Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Healthcare index increasing 19.77 points or 0.05% at 41099.8 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Supriya Lifescience Ltd (up 8.83%), Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (up 4.59%),Kopran Ltd (up 4.43%),Wockhardt Ltd (up 3.57%),Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (up 3.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.23%), Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.23%), SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.12%), Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.96%), and Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd (up 2.59%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Global Health Ltd (down 3.15%), Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (down 2.33%), and IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.2%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 17.26 or 0.03% at 53631.63.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 50.23 points or 0.31% at 16158.03.

The Nifty 50 index was down 85.55 points or 0.35% at 24281.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 241.18 points or 0.3% at 79464.73.

On BSE,1445 shares were trading in green, 1791 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

