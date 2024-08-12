Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks rise

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 140.08 points or 0.24% at 58529.32 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Voltas Ltd (up 6.3%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.54%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.41%), were the top gainers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 2.63%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.06%), and Titan Company Ltd (down 0.95%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 17.26 or 0.03% at 53631.63.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 50.23 points or 0.31% at 16158.03.

The Nifty 50 index was down 85.55 points or 0.35% at 24281.95.

More From This Section

Real Estate shares gain

Adani Power Ltd Slides 6.57%, BSE Utilities index Drops 1.97%

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth negative

Board of Brightcom Group approves change in directorate

Entertainment Network (India) announces cessation of directors

The BSE Sensex index was down 241.18 points or 0.3% at 79464.73.

On BSE,1445 shares were trading in green, 1791 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 400 pts, Nifty below 24,250 amid Hindenburg-Sebi conflict

LIVE news: 7 dead, 16 injured in stampede at Bihar's Baba Siddhanth Temple

Adani group stocks dip upto 17% on new allegations from Hindenburg Research

Baseless, devoid of truth: Sebi chief, husband deny Hindenburg allegations

S Korea and US to start summer military drills next week to counter threats

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story